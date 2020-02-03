Top 7 Coolest ‘Galentine’ Getaway Spots Near Central New York

The weather conditions surrounding Valentine's Day can be kinda bleak and dreary in Central New York.

But, whether you're a couple or a group of female friends seeking a fun and relaxing "Galentines" mini-vacation, there are a number of great getaways real close to home to brighten up your February. Depending on your personal tastes, you can go fancy or rustic, urban or rural, modern or traditional, east, west, north or south. Here are the 7 coolest Galentine's getaways in and around CNY.

1. ADIRONDACKS

A stone's throw from Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid. Your digs: This river lodge with sauna (below and featured image on top). It sleeps 12 and costs $215 a night.

Credit: @dirtandglass via airbnb.com

2. SKANEATELES

Lots of cool shops, beautiful views of the lake, and easy access to the Mirbeau spa. Your digs: This modernized rustic farmhouse (below) It sleeps 7+ and costs $350 a night.

Credit: Corrie via airbnb

3. FINGER LAKES

Culinary classes in nearby Watkins Glen, close to many of the Finger Lakes. Your digs: This glam cabin (below). It sleeps 8 and costs $338 a night.

Credit: Joleen via airbnb

4. ROCHESTER

Lots of quaint shops, and just one Thruway exit from Rochester and its cultural offerings. Your digs: This Canadaigua post and beam (below). It sleeps 8 and costs $175 a night.

Credit: David & Karen via airbnb.com

5. SENECA FALLS

The birthplace of women's rights offers great history. Your digs: This lakefront home (below). It sleeps 10 and costs $250 a night.

Credit: Lori via airbnb.com

6. BUFFALO

Located in a trendy downtown neighborhood, close to the home of the NFL's Buffalo Sabres. Your digs: This hipster neighborhood pad (below). It sleeps 4 and costs $84 a night.

Credit: Kevin via airbnb.com

7. SYRACUSE

You're in downtown Syracuse with close proximity to Armory Square restaurants and Syracuse hoops at the Carrier Dome. Your digs: This Bohemian apartment (below). It sleeps 6 and costs $118 a night.