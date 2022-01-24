Nope, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is Not Selling T-Shirts

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is not selling T-shirts:

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that his office is not selling T-shirts. Any text messages regarding the sale of T-shirts from his office is a scam and deputies want to know about them.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, the text messages are coming from several different numbers, all claiming to be from the agency selling T-shirts.

Maciol warns residents should not clink on the link in the text.

Screenshot Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office Screenshot Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

What do you do if you receive one of the texts? Take a screenshot of the message (without clicking on it) and send it to the Sheriff's Office or call the department's non-emergency line at: (315) 736.0141. Any information associated with the text including telephone number and message is helpful to the investigation.

Screenshot Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office Screenshot Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

On a humorous note the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says they are able to supply uniforms to those working for the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Maciol says that his department is hiring. Interested parties may call the Community Affairs Office at: (315) 765.2224, e-mail them at: communityaffairs@oneidacountysheriff.us, or click on the following link to apply: https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/account/index.

There is no specific information available as to to possible origin of the calls.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

