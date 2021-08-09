Herkimer County has officially turned red on the CDC map identifying locations with their transmission levels of COVID-19. Red means high.

As of August 8, Herkimer County had 63 active cases according to the CDC, which meets the criteria to be considered a high transmission area.

The CDC is recommending that in communities with substantial and high risk, everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors while in public.

They're also recommending that communities with substantial and high risk implement additional mitigation strategies.

However, at this time, Herkimer County is not instituting any community wide mandates related to the CDC recommendations.

The county has yet to make any comments regarding the status of transmission levels.

Last week, Oneida County hit the threshold for substantial transmission. They are planning to stay in accordance to federal regulations. At this time, there is none.

Along with Oneida County, Otsego County is still in the substantial category, along with the rest of the Mohawk Valley and Central New York.

All unvaccinated people should get vaccinated to not only protect yourself, but your family and loved ones. Vaccines are readily available throughout Herkimer County. Until you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear masks and keep 6 ft. distance when in public.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month. This annual observance highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including your ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations. During August, Herkimer County Public Health encourages you to talk to your doctor, nurse or healthcare professional to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccination.

Herkimer County Public Health holds immunization clinics every Tuesday from 9am- 11am and 1pm-3pm by appointment only for adults and children of all ages. To make an appointment please call Herkimer Public Health at 315-867-1176.

