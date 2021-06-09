Other States Are Giving Out Free Weed, Would You Get Vaccinated If New York Did?

Photo by Christina Winter on Unsplash

A lot of states are taking a lot of very radical measures to incentivize their citizens to get vaccinated. It wouldn't be all too shocking if New York did what a few other states are doing.

That exact incentive is free weed. Legitimately, Washington and Colorado are both offering up free marijuana if you go and get vaccinated. In the instance of Washington, they are using the fun name Joints for Jabs. Legalizing marijuana was one of the largest things to happen in New York State so far for 2021, so why not show off that it is legal now and give it out for those getting vaccinated?

Think about it, people started getting lottery tickets. New York said that's not enough. Then all of a sudden you would be entered into a pool to potentially win millions of dollars. Okay, that apparently isn't enough. The Empire State started giving away college tuitions, still not enough. How about free beer? As before, it just apparently isn't enough.

Sure, New York is inching very close to the threshold that Governor Cuomo deems to be acceptable to drop the mask mandate entirely. But if weed started to be given out, wouldn't that push the vaccination rate in the state even higher? No pun intended.

What would it take for you to actually go and get vaccinated? Is weed enough, or does it have to be even more? Does this even seem like a viable incentive for our state? There are a lot of questions, but one thing is definitely positive. A lot of people would go and get the vaccination if this were indeed an incentive.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law

On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

