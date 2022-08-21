Prices to fly are up this Labor Day holiday, but despite that 12.6 million Americans are expected to fly out of U.S. airports this upcoming holiday.

Domestic flights are expected to average $278 for a round trip flight, up 23% from last year, according to the Hopper Travel Guide. Experts expect 2.5 million passengers to fly per day between September 1st and September 5th.

Hotel stays are also up by some 6% to an average of $189 per night and car rentals will average $68 per day for the Labor Day weekend, according to Hopper.

Economists say travelers could save some 26% by flying on off days during the holiday weekend. For instance, Hopper recommends flying out on Saturday, September 3rd, and returning mid-week after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. International flights are also up by some 39% based on the Hopper analysis, which is the highest rate for overseas travel since 2018.

The most domestic destinations on the Hopper app for Labor Day are Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles. The site's top international destinations are San Juan, Cancun, and Mexico City.

Here are some things to keep in mind if traveling by air this upcoming holiday.

• Masks are no longer required, but it might be worth having one handy on a flight in case you're sitting near someone with noticeable symptoms.

• Vaccinations are not required at domestic destinations, but some international destinations may require proof of vaccination status. If traveling outside the country, it's still a good idea to check your destination's COVID restrictions and requirements.

• Lost luggage is still a problem for flights, although conditions have improved tremendously since the beginning of the summer. As always, make sure necessities like medicine are a part of your carry on, and are not in your stored luggage.

• Be prepared for delayed and overbooked flights. Airlines are still offering deals to lure passengers into taking different flights when overbooking or cancelled flights become a problem.

Travel Bug Health offers updated links and helpful tips for those traveling internationally.

