Nine People Displaced Following Tuesday Night Fire In Utica

Nine people were displaced Tuesday night following a structure fire at 743 Elizabeth Street in Utica.

The Utica Fire Department was called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. and upon arrival saw slight interior smoke in the two-family home.

UFD officials announced on Facebook that the blaze was quickly put out and it appears the fire originated in the basement. The cause is still being investigated.

The local chapter of the Red Cross provided immediate assistance to five adults and four children. The four children ranged in age from 2 to 7 years old.

UFD officials say the fire was under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. We want to continue to thank first-responders as they put their lives on the line every day, especially in the midst of this global pandemic.