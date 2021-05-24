Night Ranger Announce New Album With First Single, ‘Breakout’

Night Ranger have announced the release of their 13th album, ATBPO. The record is due Aug. 6.

ATBPO stands for "And the Band Played On," a tribute to making music during the COVID era. The new album will be available on CD, on vinyl (including several limited-edition color options) and digitally. Preorders are available now.

The album's first single, “Breakout,” is out now. You can watch the new video below.

The group began writing songs for the album in early 2020 in the midst of the developing pandemic. In a press release, guitarist Brad Gillis called it “a crazy but fun task, trying to write and finish this new record in a COVID situation.”

The members came together on Zoom to hash out initial ideas for the album. With everyone having a home studio, they were able to work separately, but, as Gillis noted, the process gave them each the ability to “elaborate” and add individual textures to the songs.

Night Ranger singer and bassist Jack Blades said the “process was strange, but the outcome rocks.”

Drummer and singer Kelly Keagy noted that not being able to be in the same room together made the record “incredibly hard to do.” But according to Gillis, working from home did have a few benefits: He was able to use his vintage guitar collection and “add some classic sounds” to his performances.

You can see the new album's track listing below.

ATBPO marks the fourth album in the past decade from the San Francisco-based band, arriving four years after the release of Don’t Let Up. As Blades shared with UCR during a 2018 interview, the prolific streak of output is a result of Night Ranger returning to the basics.

“We decided to go back to the original way we cut records [and] I think it shows on those albums,” he said. “They all have that feeling of that live [thing], what Night Ranger is and always has been all about, which is fun. It’s fun for us now. There’s nothing for us to prove. We don’t have to prove anything.”

Night Ranger will be on the road this summer with shows beginning this month. You can see the current itinerary on their website.

Night Ranger, 'ATBPO' Track Listing

1. Coming For You

2. Bring It All Home To Me

3. Breakout

4. Hard To Make It Easy

5. Can’t Afford A Hero

6. Cold As December

7. Dance

8. The Hardest Road

9. Monkey

10. A Lucky Man

11. Tomorrow

12. Savior (Bonus Track - CD & LP versions only)

