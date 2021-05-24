Erie Canal Lock E-17 In Little Falls New York Is Closed

Those who like to boat down the Erie Canal will encounter an issue in Little Falls New York at Lock E-17.

According to the New York State Canal Corporation, Lock E-17 in Little Falls is closed for now:

Mariners are advised that Erie Canal Lock E-17 in Little Falls is closed to navigation traffic due to an equipment issue until further notice. Crews have been notified."

The New York State Canal Corporation website goes on to say that crews have been notified about the issue. My Little Falls is reporting that a special crane has been ordered to move to Little Falls from Pennsylvania.

So what's the issue? Local experts have mentioned that there is a problem with the guillotine doors that open to allow water in. Canal workers are afraid further damage may be caused by continuing to use them until they are repaired.

Tolls / Fees For The New York State Canal System Have Been Waived Through 2021

The Canal System opened to boaters on May 21st 2021 and will be open through October 13th 2021. Most of the locks and lift bridges in the Erie Canal began operating at 7AM. Along with the issues in Little Falls, the Rome Sentinel reports that the Erie Canal between Spencerport and Holley will remain closed until further notice. Updates will be provided as the work progresses.

The Canal Corporation urges all users to register to receive updates through the “Notice to Mariners” notification program online. The website also contains updated hours of operation along the canal system.

