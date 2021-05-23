Graham Nash Explains CSNY Tensions: ‘We Don’t Talk to David’

David Crosby and Graham Nash opened up about the lingering personal friction likely preventing a full Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion.

"Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] and I are great," Nash told CBS Sunday Morning. "We talk often. We don't talk to David."

Crosby, in a separately filmed interview, noted, "I don't expect to be friends with Graham at any point. Neil hates my guts. … I said bad stuff about his girlfriend." (In 2014, Crosby called Young's girlfriend Daryl Hannah a “purely poisonous predator” – for which he later apologized.) Asked if he regrets his criticisms, he said, "Yeah, sure."

Nash mused about the challenges of gluing a band back together after the "silver thread that connects [it] gets broken."

"It doesn't quite work," he said. "And so, things that happened to me [and] David's life broke that silver thread, and for the life of me, I can't put it back together." Asked if he wishes he could repair that damage, he replied, "Yes, I do. I do wish I could, only because of the loss of the music."

Young, who didn't participate in the CBS interview, said in 2019 that he wouldn't "close the door" on a reunion, though it would be a "surprise" if it happened.

"Crosby should write an introspective book: Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore,’” Young told AARP. “He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don't know what happened with David. I got nothing to say. I love Stephen [Stills]. I love Graham [Nash]. ... I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there's a reason for it.”

Crosby and Nash, along with Stills, spoke to CBS for a video segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of CSNY's Deja Vu LP. The band recently marked the occasion with a deluxe box set featuring the original LP and four CDs of demos, unreleased studio recordings and alternate versions of songs.

