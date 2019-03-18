Nick Offerman Coming To Rochester

If you love comedian Nick Offerman , you're going to want to take a trip to Rochester this fall.

Offerman, best known for his roles in Parks and Recreation , The Founder , and Fargo , will appear at Kodak Center on November 24th. Rochester First reports tickets for the show go on sale starting Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. You can get them online via Ticketmaster.com or at the Kodak Center Box Office.

In a press release, Offerman's show, "All Rise," is described as:

All Rise is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed. Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please, or not at all! “My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow Homo Sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine,” said Offerman. “It’s a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice! Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box.”"

