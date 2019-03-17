If you liked Captain Marvel ’ s ending, you might be interested to learn that the film originally ended on a different note with a different meaning. ( SPOILERS , obviously, will follow.)

Captain Marvel ’s editor Debbie Berman told Entertainment Tonight that the film as first conceived “used to end with Carol flying off into space alone.” She said she was the one who suggested “some tweaks”:

I found that a bit jarring. Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years. So we added Talos and his family in their spaceship waiting for her, and they all fly off together. It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission.

Berman’s suggestion was a very good one. One can imagine having the same reaction she did to the original ending; after living this lonely life for so long, Carol finally reunites with her friends and even makes some news ones into this kind of adopted family. Then she leaves them all behind to help the Skrulls. That makes some sense, because she feels a sense of responsibility for these people, and it gives her an important purpose.

If Carol had just left at the end of the film without them, you couldn’t help but wonder why she was ditching all these people who meant so much to her. To leave and not come back for some 25 years, whatever she was doing would have to be pretty important. Captain Marvel is in theaters now.