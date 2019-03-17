Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Squashes Beef With KISS + Travis Scott

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is squashing the band’s beef against KISS and rapper Travis Scott . During an interview with SiriusXM, Sixx clears the air, saying they’ve got no issue with either act, but rather the production company they’re both working with.

During Motley Crue’s 2015 farewell show, the band used giant robotic arms to lift them above the crowd. Having noticed KISS using those same arms during their farewell tour, Sixx spoke out to Kerrang! about his dissatisfaction. “It was our last tour on earth, and something that people have posters of on their walls is now being repeated by KISS,” Sixx said. “Sure, we all use pyro and stuff, but with this we re-invented an idea, and this was our idea."

In late 2018, Tommy Lee lashed out at Travis Scott for using a circular coaster like Lee’s drum coaster:

“We've got no problems with KISS. You know who we had a little bit of a problem with? This company – I’m not even going to give them props naming them,” Sixx told SiriusXM. “We've worked with them a long time with our production manager and they've done stuff with us that's really cool, like Tommy's roller coaster and different versions of that.”

The bassist continued, “Then, they give the same thing to Travis Scott and Tommy was bummed. But we misdirected our anger. He was mad at Travis Scott – he probably didn't even know that we did that however many years ago. Then my thing was they're using the same arms that we developed. But you know what? Not shame on KISS, not shame on Travis Scott – shame on the company for doing that. We will never work with them again.”

Motley Crue’s upcoming biopic The Dirt will premiere March 22 on Netflix.