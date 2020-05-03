As the National Hockey League continues to try to work out a return to the ice another snag in the process has to be overcome. Along with varying state and local guidelines comes this report from the Associated Press. Any player who comes into Canada will have to go into a quarantine period before they could attend or participate in workouts or game competition.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the article " I think it's a question we'll have to look into." Anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine.

This could cause plenty of issues. Not only could there be issues with members of teams in Canada but also players coming in from Europe and the United States. If mandatory quarantine procedures continue it could virtually eliminate any Canadian cities from hosting or acting as a hub for several teams. Unless the situation lessens considerably in Canada a continuing lengthy quarantine period could cause even further delays in starting up the NHL season.