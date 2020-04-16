NFL Still Planning Full Season

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen the NFL plans to release the 2020 regular season schedule on May 9th as planned. The league is reportedly still planning on a full season and will only make adjustments as needed.

I know some will bang the drum of "THEY AREN'T TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY" but I for one love this mindset. The NFL continues to move forward knowing they may have to adjust but as of right now there's no need for them to overreact. Many models and data show the spread of COVID-19 is slowing and could possibly be under control come September when the season would start. So it makes sense to stay the course while quietly making back up plans.