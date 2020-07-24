Newport Volunteer Firemen Hosting Drive-Thru Food Events

The 47th annual Newport Volunteer Firemen's Field Days have been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The field days were scheduled for Friday, July 31 thru Sunday, August 2. Instead, the fire department is going to have a couple of drive-thru food events.

We will be having drive-thru Fish fry on Friday night from 4 pm to 7 pm along with our famous Chicken Bbq on Saturday starting at 12pm. Come early both days as they will sell out fast! We want to thank the community for there support during this pandemic.

The fish fry On Friday, July 31, 2020, starts at 4 pm and continues until it's gone. The dinner includes fish, fresh-cut fries, coleslaw, and a roll for $10 each.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, the famous chicken BBQ cooked by the Newport Volunteer Department is from noon until it's sold out. The dinner will consist of half of a chicken, salt potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and a roll for $10.

We hope this will allow us to raise money to help the members of Newport Volunteer Fire Company #4 to continue to provide the services the community has come to expect from this department!

Both these events will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines and procedures put in place by Governor Andrew Cuomo. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us via email, adbook.nfd@gmail.com, or by text/call at 315-749-6320.