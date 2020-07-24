Vote For Your Favorite Pet In CNY

The "Strutt Your Mutt" contest with the Herkimer County Humane Society is underway, Have you voted?

The "Strutt Your Mutt" contest is in place of the Herkimer County Humane Societies annual Mutt Strutt, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The Shelter made a quick pivot and put together a contest where a one-dollar donation, generously matched by Staff Works, allows you to vote for your favorite pet.

There are over 200 Central New York pets entered in the contest, so vote now, vote often, heck, vote as many times as you want, and get your friends and family to vote too! Voting ends on July 31, and then the winning pet will be featured for the entire month of August on the Rt. 5 Fibrodyne LED Billboard, and the runner-up will be featured on the LED Billboard in the Village of Ilion.

History of the Herkimer County Humane Society:

In 1912, it took a circus traveling through the Herkimer area and the courage of one woman, Zaida Zoller, to call attention to the need for an organization to promote animal welfare. Ms. Zoller was appalled by the condition of the overworked horses pulling circus wagons and called the police. The police cited the circus for abuse and confiscated the horses. This created such a strong public reaction that a group of Ilion businessmen formed the Herkimer County Humane Society. They incorporated the organization on February 13, 1913. The American Society approved the incorporation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and a safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm