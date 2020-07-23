Dee Snider Calls Anti-Maskers ‘F—ing A–holes’

Dee Snider had some harsh words for people who continue to refuse to wear a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The exchange came via Twitter, where a fan notified the Twisted Sister frontman that a picture of the rocker wearing a face mask had elicited negative responses. “Hundreds of people started replying saying FU Dee, we're not wearing a mask,” the fan explained.

Snider was direct with his response. “They are all fucking assholes,” the singer declared, directing his rage to those who refuse to wear a mask. “If there is a God they will get Covid and die.”

Snider’s hostile remarks received a mix of support and criticism from online followers. The rocker defended his comments by saying in part, “From my standpoint, if people can't be inconvenienced or care enough to even protect others from the virus (I've heard the cries of 'thin the herd') they should be the first to go. It's only right."

The battle over face masks has been front-and-center during the Covid-19 outbreak. While scientists and medical professionals insist that face coverings help limit the virus’ spread, a vocal anti-mask contingent refuses to wear such items, even when faced with rules put in place by private businesses and local authorities.

Snider - who was formerly on friendly terms with Donald Trump after the two worked together on Celebrity Apprentice - has also been critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic. “They handled it horribly and embarrassingly,” the Twisted Sister frontman opined to Yahoo! Entertainment. “Turning down the test kits, making a joke out of it, a mockery, some of these people wearing gas masks or whatever they were wearing during a press conference. I mean, it was horribly handled, and it just underlines how you need to have a person in power who's got a broad understanding of international issues and all aspects of governing, not just how the stock market is doing. So I just hope that this is making some people be more aware that we need a more well-rounded individual at the helm.”