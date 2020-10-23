New York’s Not the Most Hated State, But It’s Close

Here in Utica and Rome and Syracuse and the rest of Central New York, we sometimes feel disassociated from some of the evils of the Empire State. This may be another one of those instances.

A new study from the folks at BestLifeOnline.com looked at the most-hated states, including how people who LIVE there feel about it. In other words, which state is the most hated by everyone else AND itself. They got the self-hate stats from a recent poll on state pride, and by looking at how many people have moved away recently.

Here's the rest of the methodology: "a Gallup poll of which citizens felt the most pride in their home states," plus a poll of Instagram users to discover which state they hate the most. In the final analysis, BestLife came up with an algorithm for "the final score of our Hatred Index, wherein the higher the number, the more hated that state is."

According to the results, the ten most-hated states are:

New Jersey Texas California Oklahoma Florida Michigan Kentucky Indiana Alabama Kansas

New York just missed the Top (or Bottom) 10, coming in with the 11th Most Hated index. Here in Central New York, we refuse to take ANY responsibility for the results of this study.

By the way, the LEAST-hated state: Idaho.