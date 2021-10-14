5 Cities in New York Among the Worst-Run in the United States

Five of New York State's biggest cities are among the worst-run in America. Out of the 150 cities, WalletHub studied, no New York Cities landed in the top 100. As a matter of fact, the highest-ranked on the list was Syracuse at 119 out of 150. It was all downhill from there. The other four cities were ranked pretty badly, especially New York City, which came in at 148 out of 150.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Here's how the five NY cities that made the list of 150 cities ranked:

119 Syracuse, NY

122 Buffalo, NY

136 Yonkers, NY

138 Rochester, NY

148 New York, NY

Rochester was ranked 146 when it comes to the poverty rate of the population. WalletHub compared factors among all the cities to rank the best and the worst-run cities,

In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

The city ranked as the best-run was Nampa, Idaho.

Some New Yorkers Who Receive Food Stamps Can Now Use Benefits at Restaurants

Regardless of the results of the study, the state government in New York does offer some things that other governments don't. Some people who receive SNAP benefits in New York can now use them to buy food from restaurants. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation approving the use of food stamp benefits by the homeless, elderly, and disabled to buy hot, prepared meals.

New Yorkers Can Now Tap Into $373 Million in Home Heating Aid

As the cold New York winter approaches, Governo Kathy Hochul announced plans to help residents who might struggle with paying their heating bills. On Thursday, September 30, 2021, Gov. Hochul announced that $373 million in home heating aid is available for residents who meet certain income requirements. You can submit your application now for the Home Energy Assistance Program through the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

