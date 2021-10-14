Living so close to the Finger Lakes wine region has certainly spoiled us but what if we were to tell you that there is a cidery located an hour away in the opposite direction, south toward New York City, and there, you can walk the orchards, soak in a simply stunning view, enjoy tastings, and then stay the night?

Located in the foothills of the Catskills with stunning views of the winding Delaware River below, Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery occupies what was first the Callicoon hospital and later an apartment complex.

Seminary Hill is locally owned and sustained and crafts ciders from apples and pears that are grown in its holistic orchard. Ancestors of Seminary Hill's owner came to America from Germany over 150 years ago and while thinking of ways to bring sustainability to his community, he thought of the cider that his grandparents and great-grandparents once made and knew he was being called to follow in their footsteps.

Founded by a husband-and-wife team in the cozy town of Callicoon, Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery is located an hour south of Binghamton near Damascus and also quite close to Bethel.

Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery opened in June of 2021 as did its adjacent hotel which is called the Boarding House. The Boarding House has a comforting and homey feel and is comprised of 17 bedrooms located within eight separate apartments which each comes with its own living room and kitchenette.

If you're looking for a weekend getaway that's not too far from home, yet not too close and, if you love cider and reconnecting with nature, Seminary Hill might check every one of those boxes.

