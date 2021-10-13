Your Kids Will Love This New Hangout Spot in New Hartford

Let be honest, there's not many places locally you can bring your (older) kids to hang out and have some fun. Lucky you, something new is opening in New Hartford and they're celebrating their grand opening this weekend.

Ultimate Dropzone is literally the ultimate place for kids ages 8 and up. We're talking laser tag, video games, dodgeball. According to their Facebook page, it's that and so much more.

The concept was created after the owner realized there wasn't many recreational options for youth. That realization was the reason Ultimate Dropzone was born.

Here's some fun news: registration is open now for their grand opening celebration, and it's also a Halloween party!

It's being held on October 16 at 2 Campion Road in New Hartford. Two different time slots for registration are available based on age. Anyone ages 8-12 can sign up to hang out from 4PM to 7PM, and ages 13+ can hang out from 8PM to 11PM.

Please note that this is a costume party, so every participant must wear a costume!

You make sure to sign up fast if your kids think this sounds like a great time, because slots are filling up fast and there's only a limited number available.

Following the grand opening of Ultimate Dropzone, they will operate during after school hours during the week: 3PM to 9PM Monday through Thursday and then theme nights every Friday and Saturday (4PM to 11PM)

The best part is that they'll even be available to book for birthday parties, wedding celebrations, team parties and more.

Registration for the grand opening event is taking place now, so if you have someone in your life you think would be interested in attending: book their slot here.

I think of this kind of like a teen club. It's a great way for kids to hang out with people their own age in a safe environment with plenty of things to do. What a great idea - I wish something like this existed when I was a kid!

