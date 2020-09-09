New York Woman Arrested 3 Times in 36 Hours for 9-1-1 Calls

There's something going on in Saugerties, New York, just a two-hour ride from Utica.

We've told you about the great quarry there that was turned into New York State's "Stonehenge" in Saugerties, which is about 45 miles south of the Capital District. Now, the town has become famous in an entirely different fashion. A woman there was arrested several times over the Labor Day weekend after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 to “scream and yell at operators,” according to police.

Christine Diliberto of Saugerties has had 106 arrests in the last four years, but the issues began early Friday morning of Labor Day weekend after she repeatedly called local police for hours. She was arrested after antagonizing emergency dispatchers, and screaming obscenities. She also started calling the Ulster County 9-1-1 center and doing the same.

She was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of governmental administration. Then, early Saturday morning, she repeated her behavior and was arrested again, and this time was transported to a local hospital, due to her extreme level of intoxication. She was processed on another misdemeanor charge of obstruction of governmental administration and had to undergo a mental health evaluation.

