Picente Says He “Assumes” Salons and Barbershops Can Open in Phase 2

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he "assumes" salons and barbershops are set to open as part of Phase 2, based on Governor Cuomo's previous statements, "unless someone tells them otherwise."

Earlier this month, Governor Cuomo confirmed salons and barbershops are part of Phase 2 in the reopening plan for New York. Questions have been raised as to whether that remained the case as the state has failed to issue any specific guidance for shop owners on what changes should be implemented.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In his press conference on Wednesday, Oneida County Executive Picente says he believes hairdressers an salons can reopen on Friday. Picente said there's been a delay in seeing that "in writing" from the Governor's office, but acknowledged that owners have been making plans to open this week. "I'm assuming they can (open) unless someone turns around and tells them, and everyone, in the next 24 to 48 hours, they can't. I think it's going to be hard to stop."

(To hear Picente's response to the question on salons, skip to 31:00)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=270136387695221&ref=watch_permalink

While the state has not issued specific guidelines for salons, the CDC has made available interim general guidelines to reopen businesses, including recommendations for social distancing, and removing areas where workers or customers might congregate.

Other salons are implementing changes used by salons in other states, including extra cleaning and having customers wear masks.

It seems unlikely Cuomo will stop salons from reopening as planned, but anything is possible. ''We go by the governor's word and he said it was phase 2...I am assuming they can [open],'' Picente said.