New York Teacher Or School Staff Members- Take Advantage Of This McDonald’s Deal

If you're teacher or school staff member here in Central New York, or across New York State in general, you'll want to take advantage of this amazing deal just for you.

McDonald’s is treating America’s educators to breakfast. That's right, free breakfast.

Here's the deal- Teachers, school staff and administrators can get a free “Thank You Meal” Monday October 11th through Friday October 15th at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

A valid work ID is needed to get the free meals that will be served in a classic Happy Meal box with a choice of one entree, hash browns and a beverage.

To get the free meal, McDonald's says educators need to show a valid work ID at a restaurant drive-thru or in store. There's a limit of one per person during breakfast hours.

According to USA TODAY, this is the five-day giveaway where McDonald’s is giving a t big national thank you gesture for teachers. The program was inspired by teacher appreciation campaigns at local restaurants and is a follow to last year's "Thank You" meals for first responders.

"We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they've been doing and what they do really every day," Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the company's vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement, said"

McDonald's also inviting fans to honor teachers with a social media campaign using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. The chain will spotlight some of the most heartfelt messages on its channels and local owners and operators will surprise teachers with breakfast delivery at their schools.

Pretty cool right?

