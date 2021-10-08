Utica New York Weather Forecast For 2021 Boilermaker Sunday October 10th

What type of clothing should you wear at the 2021 Boilermaker Sunday here in Utica?

WKTV reports for Boilermaker Sunday expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s in the morning.

An east wind is expected to linger around all morning long. This means most of the race will be with the wind, beginning along the gradual turn by MVCC to Utica College. However, the turn from Champlin Ave to the finish line is expected to be into the wind.

Meteorologist Bill Kardas also adds sometime between 8AM - Noon, we could see some rain showers.

WUTR reports a very similar forecast:

The Boilermaker race will start with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with temperatures in the 60s by noon. Avery warm start to next week is expected with temperatures feeling more like summer in the upper 70s."

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton reports the following forecast:

A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69."

So with all of our forecasts, we can expect a much cooler Boilermaker than what we are used to when the event is held in July.

The 44th running of the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday October 10th.

Here’s the race schedule for Sunday morning from WIBX:

- 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

- Wheelchair race begins at 8 a.m.

- 15K begins at 8:15 a.m.

Just a friendly reminder, this years Saranac Post-Race Party will be exclusive to registered runners and vaccinated Boilermaker participants only. You can read more on the entire weekend of events online here.

