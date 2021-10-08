There are 3 regions in New York State that have COVID-19 positivity rates that are considered 'too high.' There are a couple of others that have positivity rates that are almost double the statewide average. According to John Hopkins University, 5 percent is considered too high,

The higher the percent positive is, the more concerning it is. As a rule of thumb, however, one threshold for the percent positive being “too high” is 5%. For example, the World Health Organization recommended in May that the percent positive remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments consider reopening.

In New York, the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and the North Country regions have 7-day average positive test rates above 5 percent. Two more regions, Western New York and the Finger Lakes, have rates close to 5 percent, at 4.33 percent and 4.39 percent respectively. The data was reported on Thursday, October 7, 2021, for the previous day, Wednesday, October 6.

Capital Region 3.63%

Central NY 5.09%

Finger Lakes 4.33%

Long Island 2.71%

Mid-Hudson 2.29%

Mohawk Valley 5.38%

New York City 1.36%

North Country 5.26%

Southern Tier 3.38%

WNY 4.39%

Statewide 2.43%

On October 6, 5,243 New York residents tested positive for COVID-19. 2,439,160 have tested positive for the deadly virus since the start of the pandemic.

New Mandates Announced, These New York Workers Now Need to Get Vaccinated

Governor Kathy Hochul, announced on October 5, 2021, that more healthcare workers must get vaccinated. The new announcement expands the healthcare worker vaccine mandate that is already in place. Now, people who work in facilities regulated by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities must get vaccinated by November 1. They will need to show proof of having received at least one vaccine shot by the deadline. Prior to the deadline, employees will now be required to get tested weekly starting October 12. After November 1, there will be no option to get tested weekly rather than get vaccinated.

Governor Hochul said that mandating the vaccine is the right thing to do,

Vaccine requirements work in getting people to do the right thing, and all professionals in health settings must take every basic precaution against COVID-19, including the vaccine, so they do not spread the virus to the people coming in for treatment. We have an obligation to extend this assurance to those who need to receive mental health services and special care, which is why we are making the vaccine mandatory for all staff who work in these facilities that fall under State jurisdiction.

Yesterday, October 7 was the deadline for all healthcare workers in facilities regulated by the Department of Health to be vaccinated. It included employees of hospice care, AIDS home care programs, long-term care, home health agencies, adult care, and diagnostic and treatment centers.

If you live in New York State and would like to get the vaccine, you can call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or get more information here.

