A New York State Trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into her stopped patrol car.

Trooper Randi Murphy-Motley was at the scene of an accident involving a Budget rental truck on Interstate 90 in Buffalo. She was sitting in her car with the emergency lights on, waiting for a two truck, when the driver of a Chevy Tahoe failed to move over and ran into the car. The collision caused the troop car to be pushed into the rental truck.

Trooper Murphy-Motley, an 18-year veteran of the State Police, was suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The driver of the Tahoe, 25-year-old Devere Thomas, and passenger Karmella Hutcherson, 19, both of Buffalo, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Unfortunately, drivers failing to move over happens more often than you think.

In August, a trooper suffered head and neck injuries after a driver failed to move over on Interstate 88 in Otsego County and crashed into the back of the patrol car during a routine traffic stop.

In February, a trooper was stepping out of his vehicle to issue a citation. He heard a radio transmission and shut the door to listen. Seconds later a driver crashed into the patrol car, pushing it into the stopped vehicle. If the radio transmission hadn't happened or came through seconds later, the crash could have been tragic.

In January, a trooper investigating an accident in Salina was struck when someone failed to move into the left lane to pass. While the driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the trooper suffered minor injuries.

Since the Move Over law was first enacted in 2011, more than 100,000 people have been ticketed for failing to move over. If you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, MOVE OVER. If you can't move over, slow down.

It's that simple! And it's the law.