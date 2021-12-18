New York State Home Looks Like a Tropical Paradise [PHOTOS]

When you think about getting away from it all, one of the first places you imagine going is down in the Bahamas or some far away island that is a tropical paradise. It's even more amazing if you get to call that place "home."

New York State isn't exactly a place you picture for tropical paradise vibes, but the great thing about New York is the easy access to fresh water everywhere -- from The Great Lakes to the Finger Lakes and other large lakes, New York is prime real estate to build amazing estates that give you that paradise feel.

There's a huge home that is located on the shores of Lake George that give you that tropical paradise feel.

Listed on Zillow for $8.6 million, this home in Bolton Landing, NY has over 11,000 square feet of space with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The indoor and outdoor patios with view of the lake and mountain side truly makes you feel like you're in another country entirely.

Inside has one of the most gorgeous kitchens you have ever seen, and it even has its very own movie theater that is decked out like you're at a Regal or AMC.

It also has 12-ft timber ceilings and stone fireplaces that can also give you that luxury log cabin feeling.

Check out some of the photos below of this beautiful space below.

