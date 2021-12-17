Chef’s Express on Genesee Street in Utica, NY is officially open for business.

The bakery in downtown Utica will be able to provide real-world training for people supported by the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter to develop and build employment skills that can lead to competitive employment.

Chef’s Express serves freshly baked cupcakes, cookies, cakes and coffee.

Also, for sale inside the shop are custom works of art produced by Fine Arc, a day habilitation program of The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, where artists focus on fine arts.

A grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation for the artwork displays was made to support Chef’s Express.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, Senator Joseph Griffo, and Assemblymembers Brian Miller and Marianne Buttenschon attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Chef’s Express was funded by Mayor Palmieri’s 2019 Benefit Gala, which raised over $58,000.

The bakery at 241 Genesee Street is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For more information, you can visit Chef’s Express online at chefsexpressutica.com.

Check out these photos from the Grand Opening.

About the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter.

The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter is one of many chapters of The Arc New York statewide organization.

They provide a full spectrum of educational, vocational, employment, residential, family support, guardianship, respite, recreational rehabilitation, day habilitation, clinical, children, adult, and senior services for people with developmental disabilities and their families.

The ARC agency is staffed by over 700 professionals and serves over 1,400 people throughout Oneida and Lewis Counties.

