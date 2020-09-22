New York Launches Website To Track Coronavirus In Schools

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the launch of "The COVID-19 Report Card", an online dashboard which tracks real-time COVID-19 infections and testing operations of every New York school and school district.

The Governor acted by Executive Order directing schools, local health departments, labs and all testing sites properly collect and report COVID-19 testing data for students and staff at each school in New York State, ensuring this information can be accurately presented on the online COVID-19 Report Card.

The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district's testing and results.

- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

The COVID-19 Report Card will provide parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers with data updated on a daily basis, including:

- Positive infections by date of students & staff by school & school district

- Whether school/district (& student and staff) are remote, in-person, or hybrid

- Number of students and staff on-site

- Percentage of on-site students & staff who test positive

- Number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time

- Date of last submission/update"

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The COVID-19 Report Card online dashboard is very user-friendly, and makes it easy for parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers to access the data in one central location.

You simply click what school best describes you: Public Schools, Charter Schools, Private Schools, Higher Education Institutions, and State Universities of New York.