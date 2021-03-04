New York Was One of the Most Dangerous States During the Pandemic

Can you believe it's been a full year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in New York?

A year later and we have flattened the curve while learning all about social distancing and masking up. We're also tracking in the right direction when it comes to distributing the Coronavirus vaccine across the Hudson Valley.

While we've gone from the epicenter of the pandemic to one of the states that America looked to for guidance, the numbers don't lie.

WalletHub.Com did the research and discovered that when it comes to the safest states during COVID-19, New York came in...49th place.

Diana Polk, WalletHub's Communication Manager, explains how WalletHub collected their data in an email saying:

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Here's how New York fared when broken down into those different categories:

44 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 50 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 51 st – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 36 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 45th – Transmission Rate

You may be asking "what was the safest state during the pandemic?" WalletHub has your answer: Alaska. They currently have the highest vaccination rate as of Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.

States like Texas (45th) and Mississippi (40th) are dropping their mask mandates. How would you feel if New York (49th) dropped the mask mandate with data like this?

