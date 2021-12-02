New York Governor Gives Residents ‘Great News’ in COVID Fight

Gov. Kathy Hochul thinks the decision is "great news" for New Yorkers in the battle with COVID.

On Tuesday, an FDA health panel endorsed Merck's COVID-19 pill.

This decision paves the way for the first at-home drug that treats COVID-19.

The pill would treat adults with mild to moderate COVID symptoms who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization. Experts say the pill should only be used to treat unvaccinated individuals.

Merck's study of the pill did not involve vaccinated people.

Merck found their pill reduced hospitalization and death by 30 percent.

The drug does come with some risks, including potential birth defects if used when pregnant.

But the FDA determined the positives outweigh the negatives.

"Great news: This is a big step in ending this pandemic and will give us another tool in our defenses," Hochul tweeted.

Still, Hochul says New Yorkers should get vaccinated or get a booster.

