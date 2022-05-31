Only One County In New York Didn’t Report The Flu

Usually, the Flu season starts to wind down in May but this year the flu has been constant all month long across New York State.

According to the latest data from New York State, only one county in the state didn't report a positive case of the flu last week.

In fact, the influenza activity level was categorized as geographically widespread in the state last week. It was the 27th consecutive week widespread activity has been reported. Laboratories tested 62,514 specimens for influenza, 6,473 were positive which is about a 10% positive rating.

The only county in New York not to report a case of the Flu last week was Hamilton County in Central New York. 61 counties across the state, including New York City, reported cases. 54 counties were considered to be a high level of transmission because they have a higher than 10% positive rating.

The peak for influenza in New York State came last month when positive cases where about 17% of flu cases were reported statewide.

Most of the cases reported were in children between the ages of 5-17 years old. The second most positive cases came in the 18-49 age group.

Officials are saying that because of the number of flu cases reported across the state, flu season could be extended well into June and possibly July.

You can see the latest flu numbers and reported cases HERE.

Here are symptoms of the flu to watch out for.

fever* or feeling feverish/chills.

cough.

sore throat.

runny or stuffy nose.

muscle or body aches.

headaches.

fatigue (tiredness)

