Take A Trip On New York’s Competitive Burger Eating Trail

Do you love a good burger? Have you wanted to take part in a competitive burger eating competition? Take a trip on New York's Burger Trail.

First off, before we fasten our seat belts just know they are Hamburgers, or Burgers. We don't refer to them as HAMBURGS. What is a hamburg? It almost sounds like Ham-Bird. That would be an interesting dish to sample.

More On The Challenges:

Take The Atomic Bomb Challenge In Rochester

If you’re looking for a burger that has a huge kick, head to Sticky Lips Pit BBQ in Rochester. The Atomic Bomb Challenge consists of an over-sized bun, a pound of hamburger, a pound of pulled pork, a pound of French fires, half a pound of Hot Meat Sauce, lots of cheese and eight slices of bacon. You have to finish it in 30 minutes and you win the challenge T-shirt and your name up in lights. Honestly, you have to sign a waiver to even compete. This challenge is available Sunday – Thursday at Sticky Lips Pit BBQ. You can find them at 625 Culver Road, Rochester, NY 14609.

Take The Bulldog Challenge At Bulldog Bar and Grill in Bolivar

Introducing the Bulldog Bar and Grill in Bolivar. They hold what's called The Bulldog Challenge. According to NYUpstate.com, the challenge is burger patties stacked on top of each other with all the trimmings, and a pound of French fries. When someone eats the entire thing, that person gets to name the burger and the challenge is increased by one ounce. You can try it for yourself at 324 Main Street Bolivar, NY 14715.

Take The Towering Inferno Challenge at Village Burger in Syracuse

The Towering Inferno is a one pound double-decker burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and their home made Inferno sauce. The Inferno sauce is extremely hot. The challenge also comes with a large order of fries topped with gooey cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon and fresh habanero peppers. If you win - you get your picture on their wall of fame, a gift card and a really cool T-shirt. YOU MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR CHALLENGE. You will find them at 920 Old Liverpool Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.

Take The Big Elm Burger Challenge at the Elma Towne Grille in Elma

This challenge involves a 30-ounce burger layered with cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a tasted bun. They also add three pounds of French fires. Eat it in 45 minutes or less and it is free ($18.99 value). Over 100 have tried. You can find them at 6650 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059.

The 4 Pinesburger Challenge

Glenwood Pines in Ithaca has what's called The 4 Pinesburger Challenge. Their burgers are 6 ounces of tenderized, hand pressed hamburger, grilled to perfection and then served on French Bread and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion plus your choice of 1000 Island Dressing or mayonnaise. For the Pinesburger Challenge, you have to eat four in under an hour. You can try this at 1213 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, NY 14850.