Weird NY: The Phenomenon of the Lake George Mystery Spot

New York has some weird stuff, and we don't mean your neighbors. One of them is less than 3 hours from Utica. It's known as the Lake George Mystery Spot.

I've lived in New York my whole life and have never heard of the mystery spot, but it's a real thing - and pretty creepy and cool.

The Lake George Mystery is hidden in plain sight in the middle of town. The concrete platform is behind the Lake George Visitor Center, and features a painted rendition of the lake. In the very center, two railroad tracks cross to make an 'X'.

Here's where the mystery comes in: if you stand on the 'X' and yell towards the lake, your voice will echo back to you - and only you can hear it.

According to Atlas Obscura, there are several theories about what causes this acousitc phenomenom, but "a local Native American legend, which holds an ancient god appeared long ago at this spot and his wisdom still echoes around the lake."

That's pretty cool.

If you're ready to try this on your next visit to Lake George, looks for the spoton a small pavillion next to the lake behind the Lake George Visitor Center, across the street from Fort William Henry. "Look for the flagpole to find it. For the best effect, stand directly in the center and face the lake. The bars on the ground actually form an "arrow" to face. Taller people may need to bend down a bit," according to the Atlas.

