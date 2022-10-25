Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’

October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?

Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?

LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on seven pumpkin-friendliness factors. By doing this, they were able to figure out and find the biggest pumpkin lovers:

We looked for cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events.

Did New York rank high on this list? Do we love our pumpkins?

New York City ranked number 3, Rochester ranked number 27, Buffalo ranked number 62, Syracuse ranked number 68, Yonkers ranked in at 127. How amazing is that? So who came in above New York City? Number one on the list overall was Portland Oregon, and number two was Los Angeles California.

NY Pumpkin Patch Among 10 Best in Country

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York has been named one of the Top 10 pumpkin patches in the country by USA Today.

The family-friendly farm near Poughkeepsie offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for the whole family during the Fall Harvest Celebration. From apple and candy cannons to delicious food and beverages, there are over 30 farm attractions to enjoy.

You can read the full pumpkin scoop online here.

