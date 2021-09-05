7,000 Illuminated Jack-O-Lanterns Light Up the Night in Stunning Halloween Display

Discover a trail of thousands of jack-o-lanterns that come to life in a stunning Halloween display in 3 locations across New York.

Experience the spooky family fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest, featuring more than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns that create a stunning landscape and larger-than-life displays. Walk past dragons, dinosaurs, zombies, seas creatures, castles, and skeletons. Transport yourself into space or take a trip to Egypt as you wander by glow-in-the-dark pumpkins that light up the night.

Credit - Hollowed Harvest via YouTube

Hollowed Harvest will run from September 24 through October 31 at the following locations:

Sunshine Campus in Rush, New York, just south of Rochester

Altamont Fairgrounds in Altamont, New York

Niagara County Fairgrounds in Lockport, New York

Tickets must be purchased in advance at Hollowedharvest.com. There will be no on-site ticket sales available.

Ticket Prices

$20 for adults

$16 for kids

If you're willing to make the 4 and a half-hour drive from Utica, New York to Salem, Massachusettes, you can experience the new Wicked Labyrinth at Hollowed Harvest.

Our new show structure exclusive to Salem features 1,000 intricately carved Jack-O'-Lanterns celebrating the attention to small details that make Jack-O'-Lanterns the beloved fall art tradition they've come to be.

The Wicked Labyrinth is held at Bridge 211 in Salem, Massachusetts.

Get more details on the Hollowed Harvest and Wicked Labyrinth and get tickets for any location event at Hollowedharvest.com.

