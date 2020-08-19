Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More at Camden Pumpkin Farm

2020 has been pretty spooky so far. But in the typical fashion of the new season ahead, a local farm is preparing to open for some fall, Halloween fun.

According to Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, "Happiness is Halloween" and that's their motto as they get ready to open for the fall to the public. Located in Camden between Oneida Lake and the Tug Hill Plateau, there's a fall activity for everyone.

The farm has been in our family for 60+ years. We have a large free of charge parking area and our grounds are spacious.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

These are just some of the highlights the farm has to offer, but there's much more on site to see and experience. There's also the Fudge Farm, the Popcorn Palace, animals to interact with, and they also have live entertainment and movie nights! You can stay tuned to their Facebook for updates.

Despite COVID-19, the farm is opening on September 12th for the season and will remain open through Halloween. They're located at 1175 Hillsboro Road in Camden. They following all New York State Department of Health and CDC guidelines with a safety plan in place for employees and visitors. Visitors will need to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Hours of Operation for Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Thursdays 4:30 to 8:30 pm, Fridays 4 to 9 pm, Saturdays 10 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm. They'll be open Columbus Day from 10 am to 8 pm.