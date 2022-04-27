If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting.

The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

These should be a no brainer as far as whether to bring the kids or not. Bring them. They love the weirdness of the statues, the fun of running through the fields, and they like to laugh and giggle when, perhaps, they come across a sculpture that was, shall we say, appropriate for adults only.

There are links to each of these wonderful places in each entry on this list. As I said, some are small, maybe seven or ten acres in size only, and others are sprawling 400 and 500-acre destinations.

All are worth your time, especially when nice weather settles in around our region and it becomes time to get out and take a walk in the park. An art park that is!

Find Stunning "Art in the Park" at These Great Upstate New York Sculpture Gardens Many of us like nothing better than spending a rainy or snowy day haunting the halls of the many wonderful museums in Upstate New York. But on a warm sunny day nothing beats strolling the beautiful landscape of our regions awesome art parks and sculpture gardens Here are 9 of the best. Check them out!

