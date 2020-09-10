A New Dog Park is Opening in Madison County

The doggos of Madison County really haven't had a place designated for them to play together. And we've been told it's been "ruff."

It seems like someone heard their barks and now they'll have a place to run free!

This is Hamilton, NY announced today that a brand new dog park will be opening this fall. The Hamilton Dog Park volunteer group has been working for the past five years on the project, spearheaded by Tim Mansfield, Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Colgate University. They've put the plans into place an soon it will be a reality.

The ADA accessible park will be located on College Street in the old tennis courts next to Hamilton Orthopedics, Spine and Sports Medicine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The project was funded through grants and generous donations from community members. The park will be available for the enjoyment of canine pets, owners and visitors of Hamilton. It will be open daily from dawn until dark.

All dogs much be licensed and vaccinated, wearing current tags to be allowed in the park. Owners must be in view of their dogs at all times and the dogs must be able to be controlled vocally.

The Hamilton Dog Park volunteer group is still taking questions, ideas and concerns. If you have any of these things, you can reach out to them by emailing hamiltonnydogpark@gmail.com.