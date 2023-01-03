New York DEC Offering Gift Cards for Your Opinion on Park Signage

Are you the creative type? Or maybe your ideas are more practical in nature? Either way, your next big idea could change the landscape here in New York State; the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for the public's help on ways to improve its signage on public land.

On Friday, December 30th, the DEC sent out an email with a quote from Commissioner Basil Seggos regarding what they're looking for:

DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to get outside, visit DEC's many beautiful properties, and provide us with feedback on signage they see while they're there. With input from our visitors, DEC can make meaningful improvements to our signage and provide an enhanced outdoor experience.

The kiosks in question are found in parks and trailheads on New York state-owned land. They usually display a map of the area, some facts or tidbits about the environment and/or wildlife, emergency information, hiking log books, etc.

North Country Trail Association via Facebook North Country Trail Association via Facebook loading...

The DEC is encouraging people to take the survey at this link. Completing the survey will enter the user into a sweepstakes:

Each month from January 2023 through January 2024, one lucky winner's name will be pulled randomly from survey responses received that month. The winner receives a free subscription to DEC's Conservationist magazine and a $50 gift card to a sporting goods store.

In addition to the monthly winners, there will also be a grand prize, announced in January 2024, of a $200 gift card to a sporting goods store.

For more details on how to participate in the survey, visit the DEC's webpage.

13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of New York State Parks Have these people ever camped before?

The 13 Least Visited State Parks in New York Not every state park can be Niagara Falls. Here are the 11 least visited state parks in New York, according to 2021 attendance numbers. (Source: data.ny.gov)