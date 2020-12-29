New Year’s Day Hikes Planned Across New York

Looking for a great and refreshing way to start the new year in 2021? You are in luck. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has some great hikes planned for you and your family.

Just about everyone in the world is ready for 2020 to be left behind. The program is called "First Day Hikes" and if you have a resolution to get in shape or get more exercise, there are miles and miles of beautiful trails to see.

According to a post on its website, the DEC says:

The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions.

In the Western New York region, there is a hike planned in Amity, NY in the Allegany area.

Get off the beaten path on New Year's Day 2021 to explore one of Allegany County's hidden gems, Plumbottom State Forest. A guided backcountry hike will be led by a Forest Ranger and a Forester, both of the DEC. Phillips Creek, two ponds, and a scenic vista will be found along the way.

One of the greatest things we do as a family these days is getting outside and exploring. It may be something as simple as searching for wild animal tracks such as deer and fox in our backyard, but it really is a great way for us to bond with the boys and breath the fresh air, and get some sunshine. It is amazing how well the kids sleep after a few short hours of fresh air!

Happy New Year from our family to yours!