Ted Nugent: ‘F— You and Your Bulls— Vaccine’

Ted Nugent says he won't be taking a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The rock star, known for his outspoken conservative politics, vented about the pandemic during a Facebook live video on December 25.

"We don't earmark a safety net during a scamming pandemic," he said. "It's not a real pandemic, and that's not a real vaccine. I'm sorry. I ain't taking no vaccine. You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle is good for you.' Fuck you!"

You can watch the clip below.

This wasn't Nugent's first controversial, holiday-timed message about the coronavirus. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the guitarist criticized government requests to limit the size of holiday gatherings in order to curb the virus' spread.

"There are dirty, rotten, soulless bastards in positions of power that are trying to tell us how we can celebrate Thanksgiving with our families," he said on his Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire show. "We need to escape that ugliness — not turn our back on it, because we need to raise hell and let our mayors and our governors and our senators and congressmen know: You can't tell me how many people I have at Thanksgiving."

These grievances follow Nugent's late November Facebook post featuring a meme with the caption, "Hey soulless tyranical [sic] bureaucrat punkass power abusing assholes come at me with a needle and I will take it out of your hands and shove it up your ass. Any questions? Dial 1-800numbnut and Michael Moore will explain how personal hygiene is overrated. Fuck you and your bullshit vaccine."

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, recently told CNN that he's concerned about a "post-seasonal" COVID-19 "surge upon a surge." "[If] you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling," he said.