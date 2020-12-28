Sangertown Square, Destiny USA to Reduce Hours of Operation

As the holiday season began, many retail locations extended their hours to accommodate more customers. It's now that time period for them to reduce their hours back to normal.

Both Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Destiny USA in Syracuse announced Monday that they will be reducing their hours beginning January 2nd, 2021. This is due to feedback not only from guests who visit the properties, but the tenants as well.

Destiny USA and Sangertown Square Mall Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Guests are reminded that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operations for those specific venues.

You can find the directories for Sangertown Square and Destiny USA below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Both Destiny USA and Sangertown Square are owned and operated by Pyramid Management Group, LLC. They are known as one of the largest, most innovative, privately-held real estate developers in the northeast. Headquartered in Syracuse, Pyramid's portfolio of dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment destinations and expanding hospitality presence dominate the northeast with 14 properties located throughout New York and Massachusetts. For 50 years, Pyramid has built its reputation on being first, fast, ahead of the curve and always what’s next, leading the industry in combining the best elements of traditional retail with world-class dining and entertainment, all under one roof.