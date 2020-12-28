The holiday weekend didn't slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Both Oneida and Herkimer Counties saw a continued surge in positive cases.

Since Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 Oneida County has seen an additional 879 positive COVID-19 cases.

During that time frame, 13 total patients have lost their life and that brings the death toll since the Pandemic began to 214. As of Sunday 146 county residents are hospitalized. There are 124 at Mohawk Valley Health System and 22 at Rome Memorial Hospital.

8 County Residents are hospitalized outside the county and 11 hospitalized residents are nursing home patients.

As of Sunday there are 4,756 active positive cases. On the other hand, a total of 4,440 cases have been resolved. Those 4,756 active cases have been placed under mandatory isolation and subsequently 2,563 people have been placed under a mandatory quarantine.

The difference between isolation and quarantine is isolation is for confirmed cases and quarantine is for those exposed to those who tested positive. The health department will continue to update the numbers daily and Picente will continue his updates three times a week.

Herkimer County also saw an additional 84 positive cases between Saturday and Sunday with 28 new cases announced Saturday and 56 on Sunday. As of Sunday, there are 753 active positive cases and 34 county residents are hospitalized. Since the start of the Pandemic, Herkimer County has seen a total of 1,982 lab confirmed cases and tragically 19 deaths. The latest Herkimer County numbers were announced via social media by Herkimer County Director of Public Health Christina Cain.

Heath experts everywhere are continuing to encourage people to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and the wearing of a face mask or covering.