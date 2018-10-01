New State Record Set For Pumpkins In New York

What better way to start October than with a new state record? Karl Haist from Clarence Center became New York state's record-holder with his 2,027 pound pumpkin.

WIVB reports that the weigh-in took place at the World Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Great Pumpkin Farm. Haist took home $2,500 for the first prize money, plus an additional thousand for a pumpkin that weighed a ton (2,000 pounds).

Haist was no stranger to this record. He previously won back in 2015 and 2016.