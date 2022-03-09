There are over 25 shows scheduled to happen in the Capital Region in 2022 and the list keep growing. The schedule of concerts includes Classic Rock, Jam Bands, Comedy, Metal Bands and more. If the 25 on the books aren't enough, how about a road trip?

The concert line-up at the New York State Fair is growing as well with the addition of a 90's Rock band and some shuffling of artists from one stage to another. Here is the latest from Syracuse.

Just announced, as part of the Chevy Court Concert Series at the New York State Fair, Gin Blossoms. This Arizona band had a string of radio hits in the 1990's including "Found Out About You", "Hey Jealousy" and "Follow You Down". You can hear those songs and more, live, on Friday September 2nd at 6pm on the Chevy Court Stage.

The New York State Fair is scheduled to be open from Wednesday August 24th through Monday September 5th at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Gin Blossoms are the latest announcement but some shuffling has been done this week. Here are other music acts, dates and stages that have been revealed so far.

Wednesday August 24 - Jimmie Allen - Chevy Court Stage at 6pm

- Chevy Court Stage at 6pm Thursday August 25 - The Art of Rap featuring Ice T. - Chevy Park Stage at 8pm

- Chevy Park Stage at 8pm Sunday August 28 - Dropkick Murphys - Chevy Park Stage at 8pm

- Chevy Park Stage at 8pm Monday August 29 - Boys II Men - Chevy Park Stage at 8pm

- Chevy Park Stage at 8pm Wednesday August 31 - Nelly - Chevy Park Stage at 8pm

- Chevy Park Stage at 8pm Friday September 2 - Gin Blossoms - Chevy Court Stage at 6pm

- Chevy Court Stage at 6pm Friday September 2 - 24KGoldn - Chevy Park Stage at 8pm

- Chevy Park Stage at 8pm Monday September 5 - Night Ranger - Chevy Court Stage at 4pm

As with 2021, all of these concerts are free to Fairgoers with your Fair admission! Once your show comes around, seating areas in Chevy Court are limited to first come – first seated. Keep checking back for updates!

