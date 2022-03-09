New York State Senator Rachel May is apologizing after she posed for photos in front a banner that draws a comparison between climate change and the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City.

That banner includes a giant airplane labeled 'Climate Change' flying over a cityscape, and directly toward two giant building towers that resemble World Trade Center buildings 1 and 2.

New York Skyline Getty Images loading...

According to May, however, she did not know what was depicted on that banner she was posing with. On Twitter, the state senator who represents the City of Syracuse and chunks of Onondaga and Oneida counties went on to say she was celebrating news of New York's significant investment in climate change in the state budget. She called the depiction 'unacceptable', apologized, and said she would never use such 'cynical imagery' to score cheap political points:

The criticism on the social media site has been sharp, both from expected critics like the NYS Senate GOP, but also Twitter users at-large:

Some Major US Companies Pulling Out Of Russia Over Ukraine Here are some of major U.S. corporations who are halting business operations in Russia to protest the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 The following images help document Russia's invasion of Urkaine, and the world's response. The reader is STRONGLY CAUTIONED that this gallery CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES, some of which include IMAGES OF DEATH. As of March 5, 2022 the gallery includes images that are not suitable for all readers. The reader is cautioned not to view this gallery without discretion.

Celebrities React to the Russian-Ukraine Crisis

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.