Student Aide Killed After School Bus and Police Car Crash in Poughkeepsie, New York
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a school bus and a New York State Police patrol vehicle in Dutchess County.
In a written release the NYSP says that at approximately 3:12pm on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 a NYSP vehicle and an Arlington School District bus were involved in a crash that took place on State Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange, New York.
An adult aide that was on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Police say that two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were brought to MidHudson Regional Hospital with injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. The parents of the students have been notified.
The bus driver and trooper were brought to local hospitals, also with injuries that police say were non-life-threatening.
