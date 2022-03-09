New Program Offers Job Opportunities For Former Military Members

A new program is being established in Oneida County to help military members nearing the end of their active-duty service.

The U.S Department of Defense’s Skill Bridge Program gives Army soldiers the opportunity to intern in the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and apply for available positions.

The internships typically begin 60 to 90 days before their active duty is over, so they receive full pay from the U.S. Army while they learn about a potential new career.

Participants will work 40 hours a week learning job responsibilities, skills, rules and regulations and practices.

While interning, they will be given the chance to apply for upcoming civil service exams and vacant positions within the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our service men and women are valuable assets to our nation and our local communities,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “The SkillBridge program not only helps them transition back into civilian life, but its internships supply a quality, highly-trained and motived workforce at no cost, which can then lead to permanent employment. Establishing the program here in Oneida County was an opportunity that could not be passed up and I look forward to the impact it will have on our Sheriff’s Office.”

Oneida County Executive's Office Oneida County Executive's Office loading...

Three soldiers have already been approved for the program -- Corporal Andrew Leibnow, Specialist Jay-cee Miller and Specialist Dylan Schopan.

Oneida County’s Skill Bridge program will be the only one in the nation other than California to provide internships in the field of law enforcement.

